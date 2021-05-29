Croatia selects used French Rafale fighter jets to upgrade airforce

Croatia has decided to procure 12 used French Dassault Rafale F3-R multirole fighter aircraft for 999 million euros (1.21 billion U.S. dollars), Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced at the government session, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Plenkovic said that the jets -- ten single-seat and two twin-seat -- are of the latest generation and are considered one of the best in the world.

The first jets should be delivered in 2024. Plenkovic explained that the price includes the aircraft, simulators and pilot training.

"This is the largest investment in the Croatian Armed Forces, in the provision of permanent peace and security of Croatian citizens," he said. "With that, we are creating the preconditions for the stable and safe development of Croatia. Croatia will become more attractive to foreign investments because of the level of security."

Four competitors were bidding to sell 12 jets to Croatia, which has been eager to replace its outdated MiG-21 fleet dating from the Soviet era. Alongside the French bid, Sweden offered new Gripen C/D fighter aircraft, the United States new Block 70 F-16s and Israel used Block 30 F-16s.

In January 2019, Croatia had to cancel the purchase of 12 upgraded and used U.S.-made F-16 Barak combat aircraft from Israel after the deal was blocked by Washington, according to local media reports.