Germany wants to talk with Taliban about further evacuations from Afghanistan - Merkel

Germany wants to talk to the Taliban about how to evacuate its remaining local contract workers from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, adding it was a good sign that the airport in Kabul could be used for flights again, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"We need to talk to the Taliban about how we can continue to get people who worked for Germany out of the country and to safety," Merkel said.

International aid organisations should also be able to improve the humanitarian situation there, she added.