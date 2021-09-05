Germany wants to talk with Taliban about further evacuations from Afghanistan - Merkel
Germany wants to talk to the Taliban about how to evacuate its remaining local contract workers from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, adding it was a good sign that the airport in Kabul could be used for flights again, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"We need to talk to the Taliban about how we can continue to get people who worked for Germany out of the country and to safety," Merkel said.
International aid organisations should also be able to improve the humanitarian situation there, she added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Six-sided platform involving South Caucasian countries would meet interests of all its potential participants – Russian MFA
Latest
Information about deliberate burning of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen is not true - Ministry of Defense
Demonstrative classes on "Tactical activities in difficult mountainous areas" held in Azerbaijani Special Forces Units (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)