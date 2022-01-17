Nearly 60% of voters support amendments to Serbia’s constitution — electoral commission

Nearly 60% of voters in Serbia supported amendments to the country’s constitution, Miladin Kovacevic, a spokesman for the country’s electoral commission, said on Monday after counting 98.7% of ballots, Trend reports citing TASS.

"According to preliminary data, as of 11:36 local time (13:36 Moscow time), a total of 1,170,406 people, or 59.71% of voters, voted in favors, and 769,481 people, or 39.26%, voted against," he said.

The referendum on constitutional amendments concerning the election of judges and prosecutors was held in Serbia on Sunday, January 16.

The referendum was organized following the European Union’s demand that Belgrade reforms its judicial system. The voting was held in line with the new law, which cancels the turnout threshold of 50% for referendums.