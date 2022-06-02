Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy

Denmark will join the European Union's defence policy after a referendum on Wednesday, public broadcaster DR projected, signalling the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defence ties, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the bloc's defence and security policy, after the country secured several exemptions in a 1993 referendum.

Preliminary results by DR showed 66.6% of voters were in favour of removing an opt-out to the EU's so-called Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

Almost 34 percent of voters polled were opposed, but the outcome will not change, according to DR.

"It is a completely new approach to Europe, that we are signalling to our European allies, to the whole world," said former foreign minister and member of the Social Liberal Party, Martin Lidegaard.

"It can hardly be overestimated, the importance it has on our foreign and European policy," Lidegaard said.

In the CSDP Denmark would be able to take part in joint military operations, such as those in Somalia, Mali and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and to cooperate on acquisition of joint military capabilities.

"The United States has said it very clearly. Europe must be more responsible for security, and I think it makes good sense to be part of that cooperation instead of constantly hoping for the U.S. to come," said Conservative People's Party leader Soren Pape.

The final results are expected to be published later on Wednesday.