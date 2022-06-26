...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Europe

G7 nations are worried about global economic crisis, Scholz says

Europe Materials 26 June 2022 23:59
G7 nations are worried about global economic crisis, Scholz says

Follow Trend on

All leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies are concerned about a looming economic crisis as growth slows and inflation soars, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a working session on the global economy at this year's annual G7 summit, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"All members are concerned about the crisis we are confronting – falling growth rates in some countries, rising inflation, raw materials shortages, disrupted supply changes – these aren't small challenges," Scholz said in a televised statement.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more