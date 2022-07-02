Finland's energy imports surge by 93 pct in Q1

Energy imports to Finland surged by 93 percent to 4.1 billion euros (4.28 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter on a year-on-year basis, showed preliminary data from Statistics Finland, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Compared to the significant increase in cost, the volume of energy imports only rose 2.8 percent, a result of higher energy prices, Statistics Finland explained.

Among energy products, crude oil was the most imported with a value of 1.7 billion euros.

Most energy products were imported from Russia, whose share was 47 percent, said Statistics Finland.