WalkMe prices Nasdaq IPO at $2.6b valuation

Israeli digital adoption SaaS company WalkMe today reports that it has priced its IPO on Nasdaq at the upper end of the price range cited in the terms it set last week. The company has raised $287 million at $31 per share, giving a nearly $2.6 billion valuation and will begin trading today using the WKME ticker, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The amount raised will increase by $43 million, if the underwriters fully exercise their options. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-runners and JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.