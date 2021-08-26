Israeli telehealth co Antidote Health raises $12m

Israeli telehealth provider Antidote Health today announced the completion of a $12 million seed financing round led by iAngels, Well-Tech Ventures and Flint Capital, along with other angel investors, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Antidote Health is a B2C company that launched in January, providing uninsured and underinsurance Americans with a virtual HMO via artificial intelligence (AI) that connects users to doctors with a smart chatbot and through video calls. Antidote Health chose an HMO model based on the belief that it is the right way to rectify the prevalent problem of access to healthcare in the US market- with over 38 million Americans uninsured. By offering a more direct approach to healthcare, Antidote is able to provide individuals premium quality health coverage for as little as $29 per month, making it an accessible alternative for millions of individuals and families.

Antidote Health was founded by CEO Avihai Sodri, CTO Carine-Belle Feder, chief medical officer Dr. David Zlotnik, and chairman and president Ben Enosh who cofounded Cyota with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Michal Tzur and Lior Golan,

Sodri said, "Healthcare in the US presents us with a great opportunity - both economically and morally. Making medical services available to a population of millions is an enormous mission. "The convergence of two disciplines - AI-based virtual healthcare and fin-tech (insure-tech) application layers is unique in the tech-medical landscape in that it provides a disruptive force in the market. The melding of advanced technologies and the social impact Antidote produces are part of our organizational DNA and manifest in every action we take."

iAngels founding partner Shelly Hod Moyal said, "If there is any one industry for which COVID-19 highlighted the major gaps and necessary advances, it is the need for access to telehealth. In the wake of a global pandemic, and as an Israeli who can take for granted access to national healthcare, it is mind boggling that as many as 1 in 4 Americans do not have access to equitable and affordable healthcare. We are proud to lead Antidote Health's financing round, and to play a role in their journey to level the field for all Americans to receive adequate telemedicine. Israel is not only a leading country in digital health, but in technology as a whole, as can be witnessed by the record breaking year we are experiencing. This expertise and ability to simplify processes coupled with fintech advances that allow for payment from the palm of your hands has made way for Antidote Health's solution to an age-old issue."

The company launched a 24/7 virtual acute and primary care service across New York, New Jersey, Florida, Michigan, and North Carolina as of January 2021. Antidote plans to rollout to more states continuing through 2022, offering quality healthcare services that are affordable for individuals and families.