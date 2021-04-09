WHO records over 667,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 132.73 million across the globe, growing by more than 667,000 cases in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization reported on Thursday. This is the highest single-day figure since January 17, the WHO said, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 18:08 (GMT+4) on April 8, the WHO reported 132,730,691 coronavirus cases and 2,880,726 fatalities

As many as 667,026 new coronavirus infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, and 13,043 deaths.

WHO’s data takes into account only officially confirmed information about infections and deaths supplied by the states.

South and North America account for over a third of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (225,361). Europe goes second (221,379 cases) followed by Southeast Asia (140,405).

Most confirmed COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (30,541,000), followed by Brazil (13,100,580), India (12,928,574), France (4,764,318), Russia (4,614,834), the UK (4,367,295), Italy (3,700,393), Turkey (3,633,925), Spain (3,326,736), Germany (2,930,852), Poland (2,499,507) and Colombia (2,468,236).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.