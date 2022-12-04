Russian deputy FM to manage CIS issues - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin, former Russian Ambassador to Japan, will be in charge of the issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Union State in his new position, while Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko will deal with the Asian matters, Russian diplomatic service told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin will oversee the topic of the CIS. Andrey Rudenko will be engaged with the Asian countries," the source said, without explaination of this choice.

Rudenko has been Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation since September 2019. Since 2016, he led the Second Department of the CIS countries. He speaks English and Chinese. He was a member of the delegation of negotiators for Ukraine headed by Vladimir Medinsky.

Mikhail Galuzin was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation on November 25, 2022. Prior to that, he served as the Russian Ambassador to Japan. Speaks Japanese and English.