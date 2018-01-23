Turkey takes control of another settlement near Syria’s Afrin

23 January 2018 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces took control of another settlement near Syria’s Afrin city - Hamam village, Turkish media reported Jan. 23.

The operations to liberate the Afrin area from the terrorists of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) continue.

On Jan. 22, the Turkish Armed Forces and detachments of the Free Syrian Army took control of the strategic height of Mount Burseya.

Earlier, Turkish Armed Forces liberated 12 settlements from the terrorists of PYD and YPG within the Operation Olive Branch.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in the Syrian city of Afrin.

F-16 planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Official: Ensuring security of civilians in Syria’s Afrin – priority for Turkey
Turkey 16:52
Syrian authorities knew about Operation Olive Branch - Cavusoglu
Turkey 13:23
Qatar seeks to invest in Turkey's construction sector
Economy news 12:04
Olive Branch operation won’t affect civil aviation in Turkey
Economy news 11:15
Turkish FM accuses US Secretary of State of quoting terrorists
Turkey 10:23
Sea trips canceled in Turkey’s Istanbul, Bursa
Turkey 10:09
China’s oldest bank interested in financing major projects in Turkey
Economy news 22 January 18:19
Military unit in eastern Turkey subjected to rocket fire: 3 wounded
Turkey 22 January 18:19
Turkey denies info of Russian side about Operation Olive Branch
Turkey 22 January 17:55
PM: Turkish Armed Forces suffer no losses during Operation Olive Branch
Turkey 22 January 17:39
Turkish Armed Forces fighting in Syria’s eastern Afrin
Turkey 22 January 16:24
Operation Olive Branch designed to ensure Syria’s territorial integrity - Erdogan
Turkey 22 January 16:19
Turkey to be represented by economy minister at Davos forum
Economy news 22 January 15:45
Turkey’s Petkim eyes to issue Eurobonds worth $500M
Oil&Gas 22 January 14:42
Turkey talks on goal of operation in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 22 January 12:49
Turkish Economy Ministry talks operation in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 22 January 10:33
9 settlements liberated from terrorists near Syria’s Afrin, Turkey says
Turkey 22 January 09:57
PYD, YPG suffer great losses as Turkey steps up offensive in Afrin
Turkey 22 January 09:56