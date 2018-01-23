Turkey takes control of another settlement near Syria’s Afrin

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces took control of another settlement near Syria’s Afrin city - Hamam village, Turkish media reported Jan. 23.

The operations to liberate the Afrin area from the terrorists of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) continue.

On Jan. 22, the Turkish Armed Forces and detachments of the Free Syrian Army took control of the strategic height of Mount Burseya.

Earlier, Turkish Armed Forces liberated 12 settlements from the terrorists of PYD and YPG within the Operation Olive Branch.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in the Syrian city of Afrin.

F-16 planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

