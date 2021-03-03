2021 Emmy Awards to be held in September

The 73rd Emmy Awards, one of the flagship U.S. entertainment awards that honor the best in the country's primetime television programming, will be held on Sept. 19, organizers announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ceremony will air live on the CBS Television Network this year and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, said CBS and the Los Angeles-based Television Academy in a statement, adding that host(s), producers and venue for the show will be announced at a later date.

The annual event is broadcast in rotation among four major U.S. television networks, including the ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.

Last year, the 72nd Emmy Awards, produced by ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was held virtually for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian show "Schitt's Creek" made history at the 2020 Emmy Awards, sweeping all seven top awards in the comedy series category, while HBO series "Succession" also won big, picking up four trophies in the drama series category. The show hit an all-time ratings low with 6.1 million viewers in the Television Academy's history.