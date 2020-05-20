Azerbaijani MP: DOST centers - logical consequence of social policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

The development of social services based on modern, flexible and optimal mechanisms and innovative approaches also contributes to the success achieved in the social sphere in Azerbaijan and the implementation of measures to support employment and social security in connection with the pandemic, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said.

“DOST Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, established upon the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2018 as the main goal of the social reform program, is exemplary in this sphere to meet the citizens’ needs, to ensure social justice, transparency, targeting, accessibility and equality,” Hamzayev added.

“The launch of an innovative service - the DOST project on the initiative of Azerbaijani First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva after ASAN Service testifies that the social policy being pursued in Azerbaijan has become a tradition,” the MP said.

“On May 19, with the participation of President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, DOST center N3 of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, located in the Nizami district of Baku, was opened for citizens,” Hamzayev said.

“At the same time, the commissioning of the new DOST center is one of the steps taken to ensure the well-being of the Azerbaijani citizens,” the MP said.

“Having reviewed the recently commissioned DOST center, the president said in an interview with Azerbaijani television that Azerbaijan is a leader also in this sphere,” Hamzayev added.

“The launch of the DOST centers is a vivid demonstration of the work done in the social sphere and reforms,” the MP said. “The third center is already opened, and the first two centers operate successfully. The level of approval of citizens has reached 96 percent. The services which are rendered are, of course, a great innovation in the field of social security. It is not a coincidence that several countries have already applied to us for this experience, and Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience.”

“From the first day of the coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijan has shown the world that it is able to cope with an invisible 'enemy' at its own expense,” Hamzayev said. “In his interview, President Aliyev spoke about the work done in Azerbaijan on the prevention of coronavirus spread and the measures that need to be taken, noting that Azerbaijan is a country with great respect and high authority in the world.”

“Otherwise, we would not have been elected to the UN Security Council eight years ago with the support of 155 countries,” the MP said. “Otherwise, Azerbaijan would not have obtained chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement upon the unanimous approval of the movement and 120 countries.”

“Being the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019–2021, as a responsible member of the world community, Azerbaijan has focused on the ways to overcome the scourge of our common home - the planet - with mutual support and joint efforts of the world,” the MP said.

“President Aliyev said that Azerbaijan was always ready to share its positive experience in combating the pandemic with other countries,” Hamzayev said.

“The work with coronavirus in Azerbaijan was carried out in the right direction from the very beginning, and the Azerbaijani people and international organizations see and appreciate this,” the MP said. “Up till now, I receive hundreds of letters a day from citizens. That is, I received thousands of letters from the first days of the pandemic and all these letters are letters of thanks because indeed, preventive measures saved us from big troubles. Everything is about the degree.”

“Thanks to the foresight and timely decisions of President Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become successfully established in this difficult period, resolved all problems and became exemplary for the whole world,” Hamzayev said. “Ensuring the health of its citizens and their social protection has always been a priority for Azerbaijan. As the president stressed, Azerbaijan is one of those countries that have always been open-minded, and the situation of the pandemic has once again confirmed this.”