Up to 3% discount from AccessBank for entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. As a microfinance leader in Azerbaijan, AccessBank, which serves small and medium-sized businesses, is launching a new support campaign for entrepreneurs,Trend reports via the bank.

As part of the campaign, entrepreneurs receive a discount of up to 3 percent on business loans.

Along with the discount, entrepreneurs are offered micro and agro loans up to 10,000 AZN without a guarantor or collateral.

The campaign is valid until 30.06.2022.

