Azerbaijan to launch tools for customs entities' co-op - State Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan is working on launching new tools for development of cooperation between customs business entities, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the Customs Business Forum 2023 (GBF23) held in Baku.

According to the chairman, creation of a digital customs system is one of the strategic goals of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

"The fundamental challenge we are currently dealing with is the transformation of the customs service into a flexible, professional, and modern public agency in accordance with the instructions of the head of state. Strategic measures include boosting the transparency of customs authorities' activities and increasing people' satisfaction with corporate entities, developing a digital customs system, maintaining the reliability of customs payments, and implementing tougher modern measures," he said.

Baghirov added that Azerbaijan has already introduced various solutions that are critical in foreign commerce and corporate management.

"Significant tools, such as the formation of relationships across customs business units based on a single electronic notification, are currently in use. Simultaneously, relevant development on new tools is underway," Shahin Baghirov noted.

