Azerbaijani Army’s offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan. Sept. 29

Trend:

On September 29, starting from the morning hours, the Azerbaijan Army’s offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city continues, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Approximately, at 07.00-08.00 (GMT +4) in the morning, Azerbaijani army units destroyed four more tanks of the Armenian troops in the Fizuli-Jabrayil direction of the front.

Currently, combat operation is ongoing.