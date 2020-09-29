Azerbaijani Army’s offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city continues
BAKU, Azerbaijan. Sept. 29
Trend:
On September 29, starting from the morning hours, the Azerbaijan Army’s offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city continues, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Approximately, at 07.00-08.00 (GMT +4) in the morning, Azerbaijani army units destroyed four more tanks of the Armenian troops in the Fizuli-Jabrayil direction of the front.
Currently, combat operation is ongoing.
Latest
Unable to cope with Azerbaijani army, Armenian armed forces shell our settlements, civilian targets - Interior Ministry (PHOTO)
Georgian expert: Underestimation of Nagorno-Karabakh issue can lead to most dangerous consequences for Armenia