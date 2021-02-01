Azercell Business introduces new unlimited internet for its corporate clients

Other News 1 February 2021 11:41 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Azercell Business has developed a unique unlimited offer in the market with a limitless usage quota for its customers considering the growing demand for mobile internet. Specifically, created to meet any business needs, new GigaMax unlimited internet packages will enable subscribers to upload and download large files, hold video conferences and use the internet with fast connectivity and low latency. Unlimited internet packs mean no concerns about data traffic limits and simplicity, enabling predictable costs without worrying about extra mobile data charges.

Offered for the first time in the local market by Azercell Business, the new product includes three types of internet packages specifically tailored for a wide range of mobile data needs:

GigaMax, an affordable and limitless internet package with up to 1 Mbps speed limit is offered for only 9.90 AZN per month. This package is ideal for worry-free web browsing, instant messaging, managing your e-mail, and fulfilling any other mobile data-driven basic business needs.

GigaMax+, an unlimited internet package that you can rely on, always stay in contact, and control your business wherever you are, provides up to a 5 Mbps speed limit of 19.90 AZN per month. GigaMax+ is suitable for sharing and downloading large files, as well as managing your company’s web page and its presence on social media.

GigaMax Pro, the internet package bringing maximum possible speed to meet all your business requirements, allows subscribers to benefit from the fastest and unlimited internet for a monthly payment of only 49.90 AZN. Subscribers can make the most of all features provided by this internet package to drive their business forward.

With new GigaMax Unlimited Internet packages, Azercell Business customers will take advantage of the unlimited opportunities without any concern about the volume of downloaded data and any extra mobile data charges.

GigaMax unlimited offering is another initiative by Azercell Business to support the effective and efficient digital transformation of its customers’ business.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

