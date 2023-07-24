Ammunition explosion kills one at Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Ministry plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Ammunition exploded at the plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the country's Shirvan city, killing one person, Head of the Information Technology Department of the ministry Yashar Isakov told Trend.

"The explosion occurred during compression of the intermediate gearbox of the explosive in the Shirvan Araz Plant LLC of the Ministry of Defense Industry today, at about 12:00 (GMT+4)," he said.

"One person was killed and one was injured in the arm. An investigation is currently underway. Additional information will be provided," Isakov said.