Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan launches investigation into explosion in Azerbaijan’s Shirvan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched an investigation in connection with the explosion that occurred at the plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry in the city of Shirvan, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Shirvan City is investigating the explosion of ammunition at the plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry, located in the city of Shirvan, as a result of which one person was killed and one was injured.

The scene is currently being examined by employees of the Shirvan City Prosecutor's Office and a criminal prosecutor.

The explosion occurred during compression of the intermediate gearbox of the explosive in the Shirvan Araz Plant LLC of the Ministry of Defense Industry today, at about 12:00 (GMT+4). An investigation is currently underway.