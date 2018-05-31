President Aliyev receives US deputy assistant secretary of state Bridget Brink (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:53)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink.

At the meeting, the sides noted successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US in the political, economic, energy and security spheres.

During the conversation, the parties noted importance of the official opening of the Southern Gas Corridor and emphasized Azerbaijan’s growing role in ensuring Europe’s energy security.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the views expressed by US President Donald Trump on bilateral relations in the letters sent by him on the occasion of the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the official opening of the Southern Gas Corridor, and stressed that this demonstrates the high level of the ties between the two countries.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan’s position is to settle this conflict as soon as possible on the basis of norms and principles of international law within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

During the conversation, Azerbaijan’s contribution to the fight against international terrorism, including the country’s participation in peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan, was highly appreciated, and an exchange of views was held around issues of development of ties in the energy sector, regional cooperation and democracy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news