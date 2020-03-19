President Ilham Aliyev: All measures being taken by Azerbaijani state are necessary to protect health of people and security of our country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

All measures being taken by the Azerbaijani state are necessary to protect the health of the people and the security of our country, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“Dear fellow compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on Novruz holiday and wish the people of Azerbaijan good health and happiness! Novruz is our national holiday, a national asset. The people of Azerbaijan have been celebrating this wonderful holiday for centuries,” said the head of state.

President Aliyev noted that this year, large-scale events are not possible because of the coronavirus.

“I am sure that the Azerbaijani people understand this situation well. All measures being taken by the Azerbaijani state are necessary to protect the health of the people and the security of our country. Therefore, I ask every citizen to realize their responsibility and to pay special attention to representatives of the older generation. The elderly have always enjoyed great respect in Azerbaijani society. I have expressed my thoughts on this topic in sufficient detail, but I want to say again that this is one of the main pillars of our society,” said the head of state.

“Our traditions, national values, respect and attention to representatives of the older generation are our national feature, and we must protect these values,” he said.

“In the current circumstances, representatives of the older generation need to be treated with special attention. Respect for them should be demonstrated not in word, but in deed, because it is the elderly people who have the most serious implications in connection with this disease. I am sure that together we will fight this disease that has gripped the world and turned into a pandemic, and this struggle will yield results,” said the head of state.

President Aliyev noted that the work done since the beginning of the year once again confirms the successful development of our country. “Azerbaijan is modernizing and renewing.”

“It is possible to say that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan cover all areas. The reforms carried out in 2019 contributed to major changes in the economy. It is precisely due to the application of the principles of transparency that the state budget received more than 1 billion manats, and every single gapik of this money was spent on resolving the social problems of our people. As you know, last year, as a result of the measures taken by the government, 4.2 million Azerbaijani citizens improved their financial situation. Wages, pensions and social benefits were significantly increased. This is further evidence that Azerbaijan is a social state, and the main focus of all our economic opportunities is the social security of our citizens. Work in this direction will continue to be carried out. The first two months of 2020 indicate that further measures can be taken in this area,” said the head of state.