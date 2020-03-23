Azerbaijani MFA makes statement in reaction to so-called “presidential elections” held in Georgia’s Abkhazia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reaffirms its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” held on 22 March 2020 in the Abkhazia region of Georgia, as well as its results, Trend reports citing the ministry’s statement.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes it is necessary to continue negotiations for peaceful settlement of Abkhazia issue in compliance with the norms and principles of international law.
