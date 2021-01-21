Caspian Sea is sea of peace and good neighborliness - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

The Caspian Sea is a sea of peace and good neighborliness, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting through video conferencing with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in connection with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

“I would like to emphasize the progressive development of Turkmenistan under your wise leadership, dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich. You confidently lead your country along the path of development, solving the most important problems of social life and infrastructure projects that are not limited to the borders of your state. I am also aware of your investment policy in neighboring countries. Without this, it would be impossible to implement the Lapis-Lazuli project today. Many may not know that it was precisely as a result of the wise policy of Turkmenistan on investments in neighboring Afghanistan that the railway was built, and today it ensures the delivery of goods from Afghanistan through Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and beyond. Therefore, I would like to note that it is our common approach to cooperation with countries of the region and the solution of issues that are important both for us and for our neighbors that have created completely new realities today. The Caspian, as you noted, is a sea of good-neighborliness, a sea of cooperation. Today, we as two independent energy powers are making another contribution to strengthening cooperation in the Caspian. I am sure that the Caspian Sea will continue – although it is a natural border between our countries – to unite our countries and peoples. Taking this opportunity, I would like to ask you to convey to the brotherly people of Turkmenistan the best wishes for prosperity, development, peace and well-being,” the head of state said.