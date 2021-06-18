Azerbaijan taking part in Turkey’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18
Trend:
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will begin in Turkey on June 18, at which Azerbaijan will be represented by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.
Some 2,000 people are expected to attend the event, organized through the support of the Turkish Presidential Administration and the Foreign Ministry of this country.
The global and regional issues, the ways of resolving crises and conflicts will be discussed at the forum with the participation of 12 heads of state and government, other influential politicians, representatives of science, business, and media.
Latest
Russia in close contact with Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan to stabilize situation in Karabakh - official
People voting in Iran's presidential election strengthens country's position in Vienna talks - Deputy FM
Azerbaijani, who took part in activity of Syrian armed groups to answer before law - State Security Service
Google To Install 80 Oxygen Plants And Help Skill 2.2 Lakh Health Workers In Rural India With Rs 109 Crore