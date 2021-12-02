Georgia ready to become platform for trilateral dialogue with Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Georgia is ready to act as a platform for a trilateral dialogue with Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OSCE participating States, Trend reports.

According to Zalkaliani, the world community is interested in establishing long-term peace in the South Caucasus.

"In this regard, we presented a new initiative to act as a trilateral dialogue platform, where Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia could discuss topical issues and hold meetings at different levels," he said.