Azerbaijani MoD confirms death of serviceman of Nakhchivan's Separate Combined Arms Army (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

The death of a soldier of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Nakhchivan has been confirmed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, the ministry confirms the death of a serviceman of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Nakhchivan Nurlan Hasanov on the evening of December 10 in non-combat conditions.

The fact is being investigated by the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.