Azerbaijani MoD confirms death of serviceman of Nakhchivan's Separate Combined Arms Army (UPDATE)
Details added, first version posted 10:23
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
The death of a soldier of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Nakhchivan has been confirmed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the information, the ministry confirms the death of a serviceman of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Nakhchivan Nurlan Hasanov on the evening of December 10 in non-combat conditions.
The fact is being investigated by the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Large number of ammunitions collected from abandoned Armenian positions in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
Bill "On Media" outlines inadmissibility of illegal interference in professional activity of journalists in Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures to speed up economic dev't in Azerbaijan's liberated lands