Integration of Armenians in Karabakh into Azerbaijani society is only humanitarian way forward - Matthew Bryza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. Integration of Armenians in Karabakh into the Azerbaijani society is the only humanitarian way forward, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza told Trend.

“It is important to note that President Ilham Aliyev consistently said that Armenians would be free to remain in Karabakh living in peace and in security with their Azerbaijani neighbors who would return to their homes. He consistently said that these returned Armenians would be treated as citizens of Azerbaijan with all the same privileges and protections Azerbaijani citizens enjoy from their government with nothing different in that. I think it is a noble objective to integrate Armenians into Azerbaijani society in Karabakh. I think that’s the only humanitarian way forward,” said Bryza.

The former ambassador said he is not sure about how the Armenians on the ground in Karabakh feel about that.

“I would guess many would welcome that opportunity and many don’t. But Armenians living in Armenia largely oppose that idea of ethnic Armenians becoming Azerbaijani citizens. But it is not their decision, it is up to the Armenians living in Karabakh whether or not they want to remain in Azerbaijan as Azerbaijani citizens or whether they wish to leave. I understand that it is a very difficult decision for any family to make to either change their nationality, citizenship or leave. I just hope that everything will continue on a peaceful path and the goal of Armenians living peacefully side by side with their Azerbaijani neighbors in Karabakh will be realized,” added Bryza.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn