Azerbaijani FM meets French ambassador due to completion of his diplomatic mission (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country on September 5, the ministry told Trend.

Noting that the ambassador's mission fell on crucial historical period for Azerbaijan, Bayramov pointed out Gross' efforts towards the development of bilateral ties and his professional approach. The minister emphasized that the further political dialogue between the two countries, particularly the contacts existing between the leaders of the states, make a c considerable contribution to promoting relations between the two countries, including the positive resolution of issues. Bayramov also stressed that the expansion of cooperation is still underway, especially in the humanitarian and educational fields.

Zacharie Gross was pleased to note his activity in Azerbaijan. He stressed the significance of cooperation between the two countries in the economic, transport, humanitarian, and other fields and underscored the possibility of advancing the bilateral agenda in various areas.

The minister highly commended the support of the French side in the landmine clearance of liberated territories. He outlined the importance of de-mining in terms of the reconstruction and accelerating the return process of former internally displaced persons to their native lands.

The sides addressed issues on the bilateral agenda, regional peacekeeping efforts, and other issues of mutual interest.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wished the ambassador success in his future activities.