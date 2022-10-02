Heads of number of NGOs make statement in connection with mine danger in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Over the past three days, two civilians have died and four more have been seriously injured as a result of a mine explosion. Non-governmental organizations working within the framework of the mine risk control program in Azerbaijan have addressed a statement to international organizations in connection with recent mine incidents in the country, President of the International Eurasian Press Foundation Umud Mirzoev said, Trend reports.

"The illegal actions of the Armenian military units, which massively polluted the liberated territories of Azerbaijan with mines and dangerous ammunition, destroyed settlements, villages and cities and wiped them off the face of the earth, continue to this day. The explosion of mines in recent days in the Fuzuli, Tartar and Khojavand district, as a result of which 2 people were killed and 4 people were seriously injured, is a continuation of these actions.

We, as civil society organizations, are deeply concerned about the recent mine incidents that have resulted in the death of our civilians. If the world community does not take the mine problem of Azerbaijan seriously, if it is not given a legal assessment at the international level, then this crime against humanity will deepen every day and take the lives of more and more people. Unfortunately, the mine incidents that have taken place once again confirm the seriousness of the threat of this problem and the importance of the numerous calls, messages and statements we have voiced.

At present, Armenian provocateurs secretly penetrate into our liberated regions and mine these territories. One of the reasons for the fighting on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on September 12-13 is connected with this provocation. By the way, during the inspection of these territories, it was found that the Armenians again buried thousands of mines.

It is no coincidence that after the agreement of November 10, 2020, more than 230 of our citizens, mostly civilians, became victims of mine explosions. Among them were workers of social infrastructure facilities and military personnel.

At present, the world community turns a blind eye to the mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and remains silent. As civil society organizations, we are witnessing the disdainful attitude of international organizations and donors towards the mine problem of our country. We appeal to the UN and its agencies, international organizations, including donors, investors and call on them to support the solution of the global mine problem in Azerbaijan.

We call on international organizations not to support the unreasonable and provocative actions of the Armenian side, such as rekindling the conflict. It is necessary to support activities aimed at ensuring a truce, peace and sustainable development in the region, and encourage activities to create an atmosphere of trust! In this regard, they must protest against the mining of territories, the installation of mine traps by Armenian military units, and give a legal assessment to this," said the statement.