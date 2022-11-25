Official name of Azerbaijani settlement, referred to by Russian side as "Magavuz" - Chardagly - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. A map and a list of names of settlements in the Karabakh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with Azerbaijani toponyms were officially sent by Azerbaijan to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the former and current command of the temporarily deployed Russian peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as to the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center, and repeatedly requested that these particular names be used, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Nevertheless, unfortunately, in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, our settlements are indicated with fictitious Armenian toponyms.

So, in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation dated November 24, 2022, it is reported that Azerbaijan allegedly violated the ceasefire in the direction of the Magavuz settlement. We bring to the attention of the Russian side that the official name of the Azerbaijani settlement called "Magavuz" is CHARDAGLY. The divisions of the Azerbaijan Army did not violate the ceasefire regime and did not fire shots in this direction.

At the same time, we also declare that the information provided to the Russian side about recent ceasefire violations by illegal Armenian armed groups and other incidents, for some reason, is not reflected in the official statements of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

On November 23, at the invitation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center examined the section of the Armenian-made PMN-E anti-personnel mine, buried by Armenian illegal armed groups in the northern direction of the Sarybaba height, discovered by the engineering and fortification units of the Azerbaijan Army.

During the inspection, it was noted that our units discovered and defused only 350 anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021. Unfortunately, there was no official information from the Russian peacekeeping contingent in this regard.

We call on the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan to indicate in the relevant information the names of settlements on the territory of our country with the correct toponyms and strictly suppress all provocative actions of illegal Armenian military units, including mining of territories," the ministry said.