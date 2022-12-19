Azerbaijani MFA responds to statements of Estonian Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry considers it unacceptable that the Estonian Foreign Ministry calls the Karabakh region of the country an obsolete Soviet name, Trend reports, citing the publication on the page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on Twitter.

"Seems that it is a new tendency to conceal illegal economic activities which claims on human sufferings, and prevent actions against wrongful acts. On “blockade,” how a road is closed if cars are passing through?," the publication said.