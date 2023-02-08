Assistant to First VP of Azerbaijan meets Gabonese president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Elchin Amirbayov, Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan, has met with Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon, Trend reports, citing Presidency of the Gabonese Republic.

The sides exchanged views on the bilateral relations over the last 30 years, noting that there is strong potential to boost cooperation even further, especially in the oil and gas sector, giving the fact that Azerbaijan is reach with its energy resources, as well as capable of providing the relevant expertise.

Elchin Amirbayov welcomed the election of Gabon as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, adding that Azerbaijan is eager to assist Gabon in peace and security matters.

Amirbayov also conveyed President Ilham Aliyev's invitation for Gabon to participate in the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, as well as the invitation for President Ali Bongo Ondimba to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

He also informed Gabonese President on the latest developments in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.