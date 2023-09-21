Unique, peculiar bonds unite Türkiye and Azerbaijan - Asian Parliamentary Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are linked by unique and special ties, chairman representative of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), head of the Turkish delegation Abdulkadir Emin Onen said during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, Trend reports.

"As two brotherly nations, we always support each other. As much as the occupation of Karabakh saddened us, we are happy with the liberation of these territories from occupation," he added.

Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting a meeting of the APA Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs on September 20-23, 2023.

Also, Azerbaijan has nominated its candidacy for the post of Chair of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) for 2024-2026.