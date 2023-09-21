Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Unique, peculiar bonds unite Türkiye and Azerbaijan - Asian Parliamentary Assembly

Politics Materials 21 September 2023 11:16 (UTC +04:00)
Unique, peculiar bonds unite Türkiye and Azerbaijan - Asian Parliamentary Assembly

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are linked by unique and special ties, chairman representative of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), head of the Turkish delegation Abdulkadir Emin Onen said during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, Trend reports.

"As two brotherly nations, we always support each other. As much as the occupation of Karabakh saddened us, we are happy with the liberation of these territories from occupation," he added.

Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting a meeting of the APA Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs on September 20-23, 2023.

Also, Azerbaijan has nominated its candidacy for the post of Chair of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) for 2024-2026.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more