UN General Assembly draft resolution on celebration of SPECA 25th anniversary adopted

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on celebrating the 25th anniversary of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) initiated by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan has been unanimously adopted, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

It was noted that the resolution entitled "Transformation of the world: sustainable development agenda until 2030" emphasizes the important role of the Special Program for Member States as a regional program promoting mutual understanding, economic cooperation and regional development.

The goals and objectives of the Tashkent Declaration of March 26, 1998, which established the Special Programme, were noted, and the progress made in the countries of Central Asia, their integration with the economies of Europe and Asia and their contribution to global economic growth were welcomed.

The resolution notes the importance of exploring the possibilities of establishing a multilateral UN trust fund for the effective and timely mobilization of financial resources of the states-participants of the special program and implementation of projects under the UN special program.

The resolution also emphasized the importance of further development of regional cooperation between the countries of Central Asia to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and develop good neighborly relations.

Azerbaijan holds the chairmanship of SPECA in 2023.

