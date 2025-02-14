President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Ahmed al-Sharaa

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ahmed al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I congratulate you on assuming the office of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic for the transitional period, and I wish you success in your responsible activities for the prosperity of the people of your country.

We attach great importance to the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Syria. Azerbaijan stands ready to provide the necessary support and assistance to your country during this important transitional phase.

Today, there are great opportunities for elevating the relations between Azerbaijan and Syria to a qualitatively new level and enriching our cooperation with new content. In this regard, I avail myself of this opportunity to invite you to visit Azerbaijan.

I convey my best wishes to you and wish peace, tranquility, and prosperity to the friendly people of Syria," reads the letter.