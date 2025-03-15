Azerbaijan amends charter of Shusha city state reserve administration - decree (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Charter of Azerbaijan's Shusha City State Reserve Administration has been amended, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

The decree outlines new responsibilities and tasks for the administration, which now include:

- Organizing the construction of multi-apartment buildings and private houses in response to the return of residents to the Shusha district (and corresponding areas).

- Temporarily managing the multi-apartment buildings it constructs until the apartments are fully handed over to residents.

- Participating in the implementation of state policies related to housing and communal services in the district and corresponding areas, while managing communal services.

- Organizing landscaping and greening of the district and relevant areas.

- Organizing the management, repair, maintenance, and protection of urban roads under its responsibility within the district and relevant areas, and overseeing their condition.

Additionally, the decree expands the duties and rights of the Shusha City State Reserve Administration. These include:

- Acting as the contractor for the construction of residential buildings (both multi-apartment and private) for returning residents, and ensuring the protection and maintenance of these buildings.

- Ensuring the operation and maintenance of elevators in the multi-apartment buildings under its management, monitoring their use.

- Taking necessary measures related to the relocation of residents into newly constructed multi-apartment and private homes.

- Participating in the implementation of state policies concerning housing and communal services and overseeing the development of housing and utility infrastructure, including the repair and maintenance of engineering systems.

- Monitoring the quality and volume of utility services provided to the population.

- Coordinating the continuous operation of drinking water, sewage, electrical, and gas networks in the district and relevant areas.

- Organizing preparations for the winter season for the multi-apartment buildings it manages, and other facilities under construction, as well as socio-cultural objects in the relevant areas.

- Overseeing the maintenance of public lighting systems, including streets, parks, and green spaces within the district and relevant areas.

- Organizing public events in the district to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and memorial days, including decorative work and necessary activities.

- Providing organizational support for construction works commissioned by other state bodies related to the resettlement of citizens in the area.

- Offering organizational assistance in the conservation, repair, restoration, and reconstruction of historical and cultural monuments in the district that are under state or municipal ownership.

