Belarusian PM views future agro town within Gizil Kangarli of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) (UPDARED)

Details added: first version posted on May 6, 16:39

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 6. As part of their visit to Aghdam, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin toured the village of Gizil Kangarli, Trend reports.

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Dovletkhan Dovletkhanov briefed the delegation on the agro-town project to be implemented in the village.

The agro-town will be developed with the involvement of Belarusian specialists. The project is expected to significantly contribute to the comprehensive development of residential areas in Aghdam, the revitalization of rural communities, and the regional economy.

