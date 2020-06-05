Some museums, exhibition halls in Baku on lockdown due to tightened quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Jeyhun Alakbarov –Trend:

The museums and exhibition halls operating under Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve will also be temporarily closed from 14:00 (GMT+4) on June 5, the department told Trend.

According to report, in accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan to suspend its activities on all spheres of work, services and trade in the territory of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region from 00:00 ( GMT+4) on June 6, 2020 to 06:00 on June 8, 2020, the museums and exhibition halls operating under the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve will be closed from 14:00 (GMT+4 on June 5 to June 7, including June 7).