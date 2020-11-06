Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes to special quarantine regime (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made the changes to the special quarantine regime in the administrative territories of Shaki, Lankaran, Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba and Khachmaz districts, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 6.

According to the decree, during the period of a special quarantine regime, from 00:00 (GMT +4) November 7, 2020 to 06:00 November 23, 2020 in the administrative territories of the above mentioned districts activities of all facilities will be suspended, except:

- law enforcement, judicial bodies, bodies in which military service is provided, lawyers;

- other state bodies (institutions) (within the limits of the number established by the Cabinet of Ministers);

- health care and social service institutions, disinfection services;

- communal services (water, electricity, gas, heating, communications and telecommunications, household waste);

- freight transport and logistics services;

- enterprises operating continuously, as well as enterprises for the production, procurement, supply, storage and wholesale of food products;

- agricultural, land reclamation and water management facilities;

- pharmacies, grocery stores (except for markets and fairs), gas stations;

- media;

- financial organizations (banking, insurance, etc.);

- security services.

Until now, the work of public transport in the administrative territories of the mentioned territories was suspended only on weekends, but from 00:00 November 7 to 06:00 November 23, public transport will be completely suspended.

The following activities will be undertaken in the cities and areas where these rules will apply:

- the Ministry of Economy will carry out appropriate payments on wages of employees in these cities and regions, as well as private (micro) entrepreneurs will be provided with one-time financial support;

- The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population will pay a lump-sum payment in the amount of the minimum subsistence level in the amount of 190 manat ($111.7) to unemployed and informally working low-income persons who have lost their jobs due to a special quarantine regime in 10 cities and regions where a tightened quarantine regime has been applied.

The operational headquarters strongly recommended residents of the above cities and districts to stay at home and follow the rules of the quarantine regime.