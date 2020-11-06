Another team of doctors arrives in Azerbaijan from Cuba to support fight against coronavirus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Another team consisting of 120 doctors arrived in Azerbaijan from Cuba as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic on November 6 through the support of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Trend reports on Nov. 6.

Head of the Cuban Medical Brigade Dalsy Torres Avila reminded that the first medical brigade arrived in Azerbaijan from Cuba in July 2020.

Some 115 doctors of that brigade are working in clinical hospital # 1.

A new team of doctors, who arrived at the invitation of the Azerbaijani government to support local specialists, will fight against the pandemic at a modular hospital in the Absheron region.

Cuban Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alfredo Nieves Portuondo said that another visit of a team of Cuban doctors to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

Portuondo stressed that like all Cubans, he is glad to render medical support to Azerbaijan.

"The close ties have been established between Azerbaijan and Cuba in many spheres,” the ambassador said. “The arrival of the second team of doctors from Cuba today in Azerbaijan vividly testifies to this. I believe that our ties will develop in the future."

Head of the department of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Aghayev stressed that over the next three months, the medical team will treat patients infected with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

“The Azerbaijani government is taking the necessary measures to combat COVID-19,” Aghayev said. “The invitation of medical teams from Cuba to our country is being made within these measures.”