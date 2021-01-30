Azerbaijani real estate expert talks current state of rental market in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.30
Trend:
The gradual easing of COVID-19-related quarantine in Azerbaijan, the resumption of work in a number of areas will increase economic activity in the country, Real estate expert Nusrat Ibrahimov told Trend.
“So far, no changes have been felt in the rental housing market. The situation on it is formed by students, who come to work in Baku, and by tourists. But since there are no eases in these areas so far, it is too early to talk about rental prices,” he said.
