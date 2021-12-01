Servicemen injured in Azerbaijani helicopter crash talk about incident (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

The Azerbaijani servicemen injured in the crash of a military helicopter spoke about the accident, Trend reports.

“The incident occurred instantly,” Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov, who was injured as a result of the helicopter crash, said.

“While landing, the helicopter crashed,” Jafarov added. “I was sitting in the passenger cabin. I don’t remember the details of the incident.”

“We did not notice any malfunctions with the helicopter,” Lieutenant Colonel said. “My leg and left arm were injured during the incident.”

Captain Ramin Adilov said that there was no outside interference.