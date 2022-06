As a part of celebration of 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotasav, the Embassy of India, Baku is screening Bollywood Hindi Movies with subtitles in the Azerbaijani language at Cinema Plus in Ganjlik Mall as per following schedule:

i) Phillauri : June 3 at 1600 hours:

ii) Badrinath ki Dulhania : June 4 at 1100 hours:

iii) Nil Battey Sannata : June 5 at 1600 hours:

All are cordially invited. Entry is free on first come, first served basis