Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Azerbaijan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases, 34 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 794,656 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,032 of them have recovered, and 9,723 people have died. Currently, 901 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,840 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,004,415 tests have been conducted so far.