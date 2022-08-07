Mahir Mammadov elected vice-president of International Chess Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The Congress of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) is taking place in Chennai, India, as part of the 44th World Chess Olympiad. On the last day of the Congress, elections for senior positions in the highest chess institution began, Azerbaijan Chess Federation told Trend.

After the candidates' speeches, the FIDE presidential elections were held. Arkady Dvorkovich, the current president of FIDE, won the election with 157 votes and will continue serving as head of the highest chess institution for the next four years.

Indian world champion Viswanathan Anand, President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov and President of the Norwegian Chess Federation Joran Aulin-Jansson have been elected vice-presidents of the International Chess Federation for the next four years.