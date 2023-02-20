Azerbaijan conducts monitoring in Basitchay State Reserve

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. In order to assess the ecological environment on the territory of Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur Economic Regions, and to study the components of biodiversity, monitoring has begun in the Basitchay State Nature Reserve located on the territory of the Zangilan district, said the Head of the Biological Diversity Protection Service Firuddin Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to him, jointly with the relevant structures, assessment and inventory work is being carried out on the reserve's territory.

"At the same time, camera traps have been installed on the territory to monitor the fauna," he said.

The head of the service noted that over the past week, porcupine (Hystrix indica), common pheasant (phasianus colchicus), wild boar (sus scrofa) and other species of fauna have been recorded by camera-traps.

Previously, in November 2022, the regulation and sanitary protection zone of the Basitchay State Nature Reserve was approved in Azerbaijan.

Basitchay State Nature Reserve is a protected area of Azerbaijan, near the border with Armenia. It was established as a 107-hectare reserve in 1974 for preserving and protecting the rare Oriental plane tree. The reserve covers the area around the Basitchay of the southeastern part of the Minor Caucasus.