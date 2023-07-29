10th-anniversary edition of World Chess Cup to be held in Baku - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Tomorrow, the 10th-anniversary edition of the World Chess Cup organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) will commence in Baku, said Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Gayibov highlighted that this is the second time Azerbaijan is hosting the esteemed World Chess Cup. He emphasized the strong connection between Azerbaijan's flourishing chess school and the legacy of the great leader, Heydar Aliyev, who held a special regard for this sport. The minister expressed his delight in having champion chess players across various categories and expressed confidence in their ability to achieve new victories and continue to bring joy to the nation.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 25 and will see the participation of 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

Azerbaijan will be well-represented with a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

Excitingly, the top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.

Chess enthusiasts worldwide can catch all the action as the FIDE World Cup 2023 games will be broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English languages.

The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million and will be hosted at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku, adding to the grandeur of the event.