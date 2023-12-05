Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan's liberated lands undergo demining in full swing - President's representative

Society Materials 5 December 2023 19:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's liberated lands undergo demining in full swing - President's representative

Follow Trend on

Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
Read more

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. Demining activities are in full swing in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Special Representative of Azerbaijan's President in the territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except for Shusha district) liberated from Armenian occupation Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges."

"A total of 34.8 percent of the territory has been cleared of mines in Aghdam, 33 percent in Fuzuli, 27 percent in Terter, 6.5 percent in Khojavand, and 16 percent in Khojaly," Huseynov said.

The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, government officials, and representatives of international analytical centers to Azerbaijan's liberated territories began on December 5.

They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 Years: Achievements and Challenges." The delegation includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more