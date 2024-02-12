The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Republic honors Red Hearts Foundation for environmental initiatives

The Red Hearts Foundation, which carries a mission of adding value to society, especially in the field of "Environmental Protection," has been deemed worthy of another award.

In this regard, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Republic rewarded entrepreneurship entities, organizations, and NGOs that contribute to the protection of nature, strengthen the environment, attach importance to biodiversity and ecosystem restoration, implement projects in in the field of environmental awareness, within the year 2023.

The foundation was chosen by the ministry as "the best partner for initiative and support in the field of environmental awareness". Mukhtar Babayev, the minister, presented the award to Sevda Hagverdiyeva, the president of the Red Hearts Foundation.

Red Hearts was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which currently operates as a foundation, mainly provides assistance to orphanages, shelters and people in need. For more information please visit www.redhearts.az.