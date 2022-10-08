Energy projects realized by Azerbaijan diversify supply sources for Europe - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Black Sea Submarine Cable Project diversifies the sources of energy supplies to Europe, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Levan Davitashvili, the ministry told Trend.

According to Shahbazov, Azerbaijan, along with Georgia, Romania and Hungary, is a participant in these projects.

"The huge wind energy potential of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea serves the implementation of these projects. The creation of large production capacities in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was supported by the European Union and the World Bank," the minister said.

At the meeting, satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations was also expressed, the ministry noted.

"It was noted that energy cooperation plays a major role in the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia,” the ministry also said.

Besides, the ministers discussed the regional and global significance of joint oil and gas projects such as Baku-Supsa, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the South Caucasus pipeline.

“Opportunities in the field of the power industry for the development of energy cooperation between the two countries in the current realities," added the ministry.